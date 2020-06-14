Virtual Canadian Grand Prix LIVE UPDATES: Grid, drivers, news, incidents, standings, channel, stream, & more
Can anyone prevent George Russell from getting a fourth straight win in a virtual Canada?
The Virtual Grand Prix heads to the always entertaining Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, Canada.
This fast-paced track is sure to create an amazing race. The field of F1 drivers, YouTubers, and celebrities try to prevent George Russell from making it four wins in a row.
