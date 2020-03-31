Games With Gold April 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Wishlist, Reddit Predictions, Discounts, Deals & more

We were expecting the big drop last week, but we will finally get to see April’s free Xbox games today!

It’s certainly an unsettling time for gamers around the world, so what better time is there to give Gold members access to a brand new set of Xbox games?

In March we got Sonic Generations and Batman: The Enemy Within.

We already know that PS Plus players will have access to Uncharted 4 & DiRT Rally 2.0 for the whole of April, so how will Microsoft measure up?

Continue below as we take you through our wishlist, Reddit Predictions for April’s free games, and all the deals and discounts we could find!

THE BIG REVEAL

Xbox Gold members’ games for April are…

DRUMROLL PLEASE…

Project CARS 2 and Fable Anniversary!

Head on over to our reveal article for all the info on these two impressive titles.

WFH Office Predictions – 2:45 BST

Toby Durant – Overcooked 2

Alastair Pusinelli – Resident Evil 2

Julian Sims – Spider-Man 2

Sam Klein – FIFA 20

Phil Pangalos – Assassin’s Creed III

Competitors – 2:30 BST

PlayStation gamers will get two awesome games this month – Uncharted 4 & DiRT Rally 2.0!

Will Xbox be able to match these entries? We sure hope so.

Hack & Slash – 1:40pm BST

With no gyms open and no pubs to blow off steam, we’ve all got a bit of pent-up energy. Perhaps now is the time to drop Dying Light or Dead or Alive and let us go to town!

Billy No Mates – 1:20pm BST

Given the number of people locked in with their family, having a reliable co-op game to fall back on would certainly keep you entertained.

And less likely to commit a murder…

Games like Human Fall Flat and Overcooked are high on our list, and you can check out the best ones right here!

Are We There Yet? – 1:10pm BST

We have kicked off the official countdown as we enter the last few hours of the wait.

Have you got any games you want to see?

Be sure to Follow and Tweet Us with your April Wishlist using the hashtag #GWGApril.

Grab A Deal – 12:00pm BST

There are a lot of Xbox deals going around right now, and we’ve only gone and found the best games to get you through lockdown.

Thanks to the weekly Deals With Gold campaign, Xbox gamers will be able to enjoy Resident Evil 2, Saints Row IV and much more for less this week.

Head on over to the full article for more discounted titles.

Reddit and Weep – 11:45am BST

The Games with Gold subreddit was pretty active for April’s free games.

PROTAGONIST: Gamers are in control of Carl ‘CJ’ Jackson in San Andreas

We saw some pretty strange suggestions this month, but amongst all of the clutter were some absolute gems.

We saw a request for GTA San Andreas and boy would we love to see this come to fruition!

Head on over to the Reddit predictions article for the full list.

Our Wishlist – 10:45am BST

Gold members have been crying out for Doom every month so far this year!

Sadly it hasn’t made our April Wishlist, but we would love to see some titles of a similar ilk.

Check out which games made our list here!