[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Live Events

FIFA 20: TOTW Moments 7 LIVE – Release date, time, card predictions, promo explained, news & more

Tune in as we cover all the breaking news on what could be the new promo’s last ever outing!

Phil Pangalos by Phil Pangalos Apr 29, 2020
fifa 20 totw moments 7 live updates

TOTW Moments 7 marks the last outing for EA’s special replacement promo for a while and potentially ever!

The promo arrived to replace Team of the Week (TOTW) but will be suspended until the TOTSSF promo is over.

Therefore, you’ll want to grab some In-Forms for upcoming TOTSSF SBCs or Objectives whilst you still can!

Tune in below as we bring you all the breaking news on TOTW Moments 7.

Phil Pangalos

Written by Phil Pangalos

First Console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood / Currently playing: UFC 3

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon