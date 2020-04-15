[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Live Events

FIFA 20: TOTW Moments 5 LIVE – Release date, card predictions, promo explained, latest news & more

Tune in as we bring you all the breaking news on EA’s replcement promo, back for its fifth week.

Phil Pangalos by Phil Pangalos Apr 15, 2020
fifa 20 totw moments 5 live updates

After the footballing world was put on hold, EA had to find a replacement Ultimate Team promo for Team of the Week (TOTW).

Their answer was TOTW Moments, which is now returning to FIFA 20 for its fifth consecutive week.

Tune in below as we bring you all the breaking news on TOTW Moments 5.

Phil Pangalos

Written by Phil Pangalos

First Console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood / Currently playing: UFC 3

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon