#ChallengeLando LIVE UPDATES: Start time, how to watch, who is racing, challenge format, livestream & more
The McLaren star takes on all comers in the first ever #Challenge! Get all the updates here!
After the success of last week’s Virtual Grand Prix Series, F1 returns to our screens with #ChallengeLando.
This event will see McLaren driver Lando Norris take on several challenges, including a race against fans!
After a strong showing at the Bahrain VirtualGP it will be tough to beat Norris, but he is by no means the quickest on F1 2019 despite his amazing sim setup!
How did Lando get on! Check out below for all our Live updates!
Lando’s thoughts – 21:45 GMT
Highlights include the first 3 races, ‘can’t win them all’, and comes out of it with 5 points!
Congratulations to Lando for showcasing some seriously impressive driving and determination!
Congratulations to FelixF- ! Coming in 1st Place! Lando finished in 16th. 21:43 GMT
ALG14_V18 2nd
Yeetus-my-meatu… in 3rd
FelixF- currently in 1st Place, with Yeetus-my-meatu… in 3rd. 21:39 GMT
Lando suffered heavily from spinning out, but players are fiercely competing.
Lando spins out! 21:34 GMT
Advice from ‘Engineers’ to blame! Lando says they’ve ‘completely’ let him down.
Lando in 4th! But sliding everywhere! 21:33 GMT
Points may be awarded to drifting…
Lando gains a few places after driver spins out, currently in 11th! – 21:30 GMT
Lando says he’s good in the rain – ‘I’m quick anyway!’
Lando still in 16th place, and now RAIN is coming! – 21:28 GMT
Other drivers on the track answered the call to race Lando and are delivering a great performance!
Lando in the wall! – 21:24 GMT
He’s back on track, but in 16th place now.
Lando up to 14th Place, lap 3/13 – 21:24 GMT
Looking good and applying pressure.
Lando spins out! 21:19 GMT
Waiting for confirmation on nudge from behind, now in 18th place. Getting up to 16th now.
Get’s the one point for getting into 8th within 2 laps. More points up for grabs.
Throwback challenge begins! 21:18 GMT
Lando in 8th place already!
Lando feeling the pressure with 1988 McLaren as he speaks with his boss LIVE! 21:14 GMT
Lando says he’s going to win! Zak Brown says he’ll be watching carefully!
4th Challenge incoming, Throwback challenge – 21:11 GMT
SUZUKA 1988 is the location for the throwback challenge.
Lando thoughts: ‘This is one the periods that every driver would say they would want to drive a F1 car’
Lando WINS 3rd Challenge – 21:07 GMT
Eng says he forgot to change tires, and was feeling the pressure. Really enjoyed his experience and congratulates Lando. Great sportsmanship.
Lando says that he’s happy so far! Pleased with his performance and now has a whopping 3 points.
Lando has the point at the moment – 21:04 GMT
Eng trying his best! Less than two minutes to go. Lando said he was ‘shaking so much’, made a few mistakes and ‘just managed to get it.’
Still 0.3 seconds gap, will Lando do it? – 21.00 GMT
Lando is 0.3 seconds behind Philipp Eng – 20:57 GMT
He’s pushing hard, serious focus so far and improving on lap time.
Philipp Eng admits to making a few mistakes in his first run – 20:56 GMT
Says he’s having fun and thinks he’s going to do better!
Lando and Philipp’s only 0.5 seconds apart – 20.55 GMT
Lando makes a slight mistake however and skids out on his out lap.
Lando’s benchmark time is 27.835 – 20.51 GMT
Eng starting his lap now. Looking good so far, 0.5 seconds faster than Lando at the moment.
3rd Challenge begins! 20:50 GMT
Lando starts his lap!
Next challenge 18 mins long, important to get into a ‘rhythm’ – 20.47 GMT
Philipp and Lando both say they’re going to build into the race. Looks like they’re both taking this very seriously. Lando admits that he’s very fast…
‘Lando’s toughest challenge yet’, Jack’s money is on Philipp Eng this time!
Philipp’s thoughts on Lando – 20:44 GMT
“Let’s just race.”
Philipp Eng next challenger! 20:42 GMT
Philipp Eng is coming in loud and clear. Great sim racer and we’re seeing his gaming setup – complete with mini fridge.
Challenge 3 coming up, special guest incoming – 20:41 GMT
Who’s going to be the special guest to challenge Lando? Answers soon!
Lando wins after Dino crashes out of the race – 20:38 GMT
Hard fought by Dino, talented driver and sportsman! Lando currently standing at 2 points!
Getting super tight now, Lando defending! – 20:36 GMT
Beganovic crashes, trying to recover – 20:34 GMT
1.2 seconds back from Lando now. Says he hit some ‘dirty air’.
End of lap 1, Lando feeling nervous – 20:33 GMT
Lando not in a talking mode, trying to concentrate hard as Beganovic is on his tail.
Challenge 2 begins! – 20:31 GMT
Lando in front, off to a great start so far.
Lando not underestimating Dino – 20:30 GMT
Lando is taking this challenge seriously, says he will have to work harder than his race with Poulter.
Jack’s money is on LANDO.
Challenge No 2 – Head to Head challenge – 20:28 GMT
Young Pretender challenger – Dino Beganovic!
No head start this time, just a pure head to head battle. Dino has an extensive background/ experience – is now stepping up to Formula 4.
He’s also part of the Ferrari Academy, and feeling great about the opportunity.
FIGHTING TALK – ‘Let’s see how it goes!’
First point to Lando! – 20.23 GMT
Poulter says Lando got lucky. He admits to ‘choking’ in the situation though.
Ian ‘can’t believe it’ – 20:22 GMT
Poulter feels like an ‘absolute muppet’
HUGE blunder by Ian – 20:20 GMT
Thought it was the line and stopped his car.
GAP CLOSES TO 11.3 seconds! – 20:19 GMT
Lando closing the gap – 20:16 GMT
Lando is laser focused – under 18 seconds now…
Lando feeling off the pace – 20:15 GMT
Says he needs to focus. Couple wheels in the gravel!
Green Light for Lando – 20:14 GMT
Tricky track – let’s see how they get on!
Track choice Silverstone – 20:10 GMT
Track is just a stone’s throw away from Poulter’s home.
Close to the heart! Let’s hope he can deliver!
Ian Poulter first challenger – 20:09 GMT
Says he’s been putting in some serious work.
If he ‘keeps it on the surface, he’s got half a chance’
Schedule revealed – 20:07 GMT
20:10 GMT – challenge 1
20:25 GMT – challenge 2
8:40 GMT – challenge 3
21:15 GMT – challenge 4
Just five minutes to go – 19:55 GMT
Fan are pumped up! – 19:50 GMT
Lando is ready – 19:40 GMT
Race Format – 19:26 GMT
The first will be a Pro-Am challenge – it will be a five lap race against an amateur sim racing celebrity. Lando will have a handicap and have to catch up!
Next up will be a race against a young up-and-coming racer from the world of the junior formula. They will have to cut through a pack of AI drivers and see who can get furthest up the field.
Then it’s a hot-lap qualifying challenge against a fellow pro racer!
Finally, Lando will get dropped into Suzuka with a group of fans and have to emulate Ayrton Senna’s amazing recovery drive from 14th on the grid to win the race by a clear 13 seconds!
With every challenge Lando can score points, and his final total will then be the benchmark for future drivers to beat!
One hour to go! – 19:01 GMT
Just under an hour to go until we see McLaren driver Lando Norris take on several challenges which are sure to test his skills!