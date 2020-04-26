[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Live Events

#ChallengeWilliams LIVE UPDATES: How to watch, format, who is racing, stream, blog, tweets, channels, & more

The Williams drivers take on a field of ex-drivers, celebrities, and fans in the next #Challenge show.

by Ramzi Musa Apr 26, 2020
challengewilliams live updates

The Virtual Grand Prix Series is on an off-week, so #Challenge is back!

After an entertaining #ChallengeLando in March, the two Williams drivers step up to the plate to take on a series of tasks and earn some points.

What will happen when George Russell and Nicholas Latifi step up to a grid of fans?

Let’s find out!

NOW WATCH BELOW: Keep up-to-date with everything F1 2020!

Written by Ramzi Musa

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon