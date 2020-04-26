#ChallengeWilliams LIVE UPDATES: How to watch, format, who is racing, stream, blog, tweets, channels, & more
The Williams drivers take on a field of ex-drivers, celebrities, and fans in the next #Challenge show.
The Virtual Grand Prix Series is on an off-week, so #Challenge is back!
After an entertaining #ChallengeLando in March, the two Williams drivers step up to the plate to take on a series of tasks and earn some points.
What will happen when George Russell and Nicholas Latifi step up to a grid of fans?
Let’s find out!NOW WATCH BELOW: Keep up-to-date with everything F1 2020!