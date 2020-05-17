Challenge Heineken LIVE UPDATES: F1 2020, Nico Rosberg, David Coulthard, How to watch, race format, & more
We have all the news, updates, and events from the Challenge Heineken virtual F1 show.
Another Sunday, another evening of virtual F1 action!
This weekend’s event sees F1 sponsor Heineken send four ambassadors into battle.
2016 World Drivers’ Champion Nico Rosberg, ex-McLaren driver David Coulthard, ex-Red Bull driver Robert Doornbos, and Brazilian football legend Roberto Carlos take to the track in a series of challenges.