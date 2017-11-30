Zoe, the Aspect of Twilight – LoL champion strategy guide

LoL’s latest champion, Zoe, The Aspect of Twilight, has now been unleashed on the Rift with the release of patch 7.23. Although it’s still very early in this champion’s life, her presence in the mid lane has certainly been impactful so far.

Not only does Zoe offer high mobility, burst and poke damage, but she also has CC with her Sleepy Trouble Bubble. But all this utility and damage comes at the cost of poor wave clear and a very high skill cap.

More detailed notes on Zoe’s abilities can be found here, instead, we will look at how to get the best out of Zoe on the Rift, and will offer advice to those looking to counter The Aspect of Twilight.

Rune build

Zoe will generally be seen most in the mid lane, although there has been some experimentation with Zoe as a support or jungle, so it's something to watch for.

When playing as Zoe, players will want to maximise their damage output, and as a mage it would be best to take Sorcery: The Calamity as the primary pathway, with either Arcane Comet or Summon Aery as the primary keystone.

This can then be supplemented by Manaflow Band for extra sustain, Transcendence for that all-important CDR, and finally Scorch for some extra damage. Domination as a secondary pathway teams well with Sorcery, with Cheap Shot complimenting Zoe’s Sleepy Trouble Bubble.

How to master Zoe

As mentioned above, Zoe is a very difficult champion to master, so expect to spend a lot of time getting used to her abilities and their best combinations.

The main thing that Zoe players will need to master is the use of her Portal Jump ability, which is adaptive and explosive when combined well with others. For example, hitting an enemy champion with Sleepy Trouble Bubble, and then following up with a Portal Jump and Paddle Star plus an auto attack is a great combination that will melt away a champion’s health quite quickly. Alternatively, Portal Jump can be used tactically, for example, to pick up a spell as part of her Spell Thief ability.

With and without this ability, Zoe players will also have to pay particularly close attention to their positioning. As Paddle Star does not go through enemy minions, players will have to position aggressively to get early picks in lane, and as a squishy burst mage, Zoe players will have to keep cautious to be in the right spot at the right time.

Throughout the game Zoe performs best when taking out champions behind enemy lines, so players should take ample wards with them to make sure they stay safe while carrying out plays.

Here are a few more general tips to get you started on the right path:

Paddle Star is great for shoving lanes and letting Zoe roam to top or bot lane.

Paddle Star does more damage the further it’s flown. Try to cast it behind Zoe for additional damage to enemy champions.

As Sleepy Trouble Bubble travels further over walls, try to initiate onto the enemy over walls wherever possible, to maximise the element of surprise.

Enemies that are asleep from Sleepy Trouble Bubble take additional damage, so initiate onto them with your most powerful spell.

How to beat Zoe

Zoe is truly at her best when she’s behind enemy lines and making plays to pick off the squishier opponents. As she has lots of initiation power, the easiest way to counter Zoe’s plays is to make sure that there is adequate vision across the map. This avoids any surprise Sleepy Trouble Bubbles taking you or your teammates out before you can even blink.

Although Zoe is highly mobile, she is vulnerable to attack when casting her Portal Jump, as Zoe will have to return to where she initially cast the spell, so counter plays can be made around that spot.

In terms of champion counter picks, as Zoe is still very new to the Rift, it’s hard to know for certain which match-ups are good or bad for her. But high mobility champions like Zed and Leblanc feel like good places to start, as they could rush Zoe down more easily than most.

As long as you are either able to dodge or able to bring the fight to Zoe, you're probably in a good spot.

How are you finding Zoe, the Aspect of Twilight so far? Let us know in the comments below!