Worlds 2017: SKT T1 vs Samsung Galaxy Finals preview, prediction & live stream

Despite countless comments on SKT’s recent sluggish form, this is still the best team in the world. With strong players in every single position, this lineup has time and time again proven that it can—and will—overcome the direst of situations to clinch the win. And even though their early game leaves a lot to be desired, they pull through with immaculate play in the later stages of the game.

The phrase ‘cool, calm, and collected’ fits Samsung to a tee. Even though many of their players have been in the top 3 for their respective positions, SSG value teamwork and synergy above all else. Their intricate strategies revolve around taking the slightest lead and gradually snowballing it into a gargantuan advantage.