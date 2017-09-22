League Of Legends 22 Sep 2017 Worlds 2017: Five Questions for Misfits The 2017 World Championship is fast approaching, and Misfits are preparing for their first games! Will they make Europe proud? Jump To 1. Can Maxlore carry the early game? 2. Will PowerOfEvil pull off Rod of Ages? 3. How does Hans Sams match up to world-calls AD carries? 4. Can Alphari take over? 5. Are Misfits the real deal? 1. Can Maxlore carry the early game?2. Will PowerOfEvil pull off Rod of Ages?3. How does Hans Sams match up to world-calls AD carries?4. Can Alphari take over?5. Are Misfits the real deal?