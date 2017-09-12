header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

League Of Legends

12 Sep 2017

World Championship 2017 Group Draw: The possibilities

World Championship 2017 Group Draw: The possibilities

With the Worlds 2017 Group Draw around the corner and 16 teams competing, here are some of the most interesting and deadly possibilities the draw can produce.

Jump To

Group of life

Group 1 Group 2 Group 3
CN #1 : EDward GamingEU #1 : G2 EsportsLMS #1 : Flash Wolves
NA #1 : Team SoloMidCN #2 : Royal Never Give UpSEA #1 : GIGABYTE Marines
LMS #2 : AHQNA #2 : ImmortalsEU #2 : Misfits
EU #3 : FnaticLMS #3: Hong Kong AttitudeNA #3 : Cloud9

MSI rematch

2017 MSI Rematch 2015 MSI Rematch
EU #1: G2LMS #1: FWCN #1: EDward Gaming
NA #1: TSMLCK #2: SKTNA #1: TSMLCK #2: SKT
SEA #1: MESLCK #2: SKTLMS #2: AHQLCK #2: SKT
CN #3: Team WEEU #3: Fnatic

Top lane coliseum

LCK #1: Longzhu Gaming
NA #2: Immortals
LMS #2: AHQ
EU #3: Fnatic

The jungle enclave

CN #1: EDward Gaming
LCK #2: Samsung Galaxy
SEA #2: GIGABYTE Marines
CIS #1: Gambit Gaming

Battle of the mid laners

LMS #1: Flash Wolves EU #1: G2 Esports
LCK #2: SK TelecomNA #1: Team SoloMid
EU #2: MisfitsLCK #3: Samsung Galaxy
NA #3: Cloud9CN #3: Team WE

Bot lane standoff

LMS #1: Flash Wolves EU #1: G2 Esports
NA #1: Team SolomidLCK #2: Samsung Galaxy
CN #2: Royal Never Give Up
EU #3: FnaticNA #3: Cloud9

Group of death

LCK #1: Longzhu Gaming LMS #1: Flash Wolves
CN #2: Royal Never Give UpLCK #2: SK Telecom
NA #1: Team SoloMidNA #1: Team SoloMid
EU #3: FnaticCN #3: Team WE
Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy