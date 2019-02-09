header decal
League Of Legends

09 Feb 2019

TSM vs C9: NA LCS Spring Split w3 d1 preview

The NA LCS rages on to week 3 where one of its biggest and oldest rivalries comes to blows. Who survives?

(Image Credit: Riot Games)

Team SoloMid is not the same old organization you'd expect to see in 2019. Despite a history of passive jungle play and an emphasis on bot and middle lanes, TSM seems to be re-gearing their toolkit with rookie top laner Broken Blade and aggressive jungler Akaadian. Can this new setup bring TSM back to the top of the league they've run for years?

Cloud9 are coming off the most successful international year in NA LCS history, and they did it despite falling to 10th place domestically for a period in the 2018 Spring Split. But this isn't quite the same 5. Losing MVP mid laner Jensen is something few teams can bounce back from, but Cloud9 is fighting that very fight with the promising 20-year-old Nisqy stepping up. Can they rally their way back to the international field?

One of the oldest rivalries in the NA LCS will decide the momentum of two of the league's biggest orgs. So who takes it home?

Let's take a look at the lineups.﻿

