(Image Credit: Riot Games)

The 2018 World Championship is right around the corner! We’re in for countless thrilling matches between the strongest League of Legends teams from all over the globe. And what better way is there to prepare for this than celebrating the best players that qualified for the event?

First, we’ll kick things off with a list of the top-5 ADC at Worlds 2018.

Without further ado, let’s get to it!