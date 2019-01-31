The mindset behind Rekkles's champion pool issues

Image Credit: Riot Games

When you think of Martin “Rekkles” Larsson, you think of trophies and highlight reels. You think of a diligent work ethic, razor-sharp mechanics, and exceptional teamfighting presence—three vital components that make up one of the most accomplished League of Legends players in the West. And—lately—you think of champion pool issues.

It seems almost unimaginable that a player with over six and a half years of competitive experience under his belt would suffer from this. Yet, as /u/Shonzo pointed out on the League of Legends subreddit, it’s hard to argue with numbers. The beginning of the 2019 LEC Spring Split strengthened the narrative that Rekkles only has a handful of effective picks at his disposal—and the main reason behind this isn’t stubbornness or some bizarre inability to learn.

It’s his mindset.

In the post-patch 8.11 era, the bot lane was overrun with mages and bruisers. During that time, Rekkles sat down with fellow professional players Perkz and Doublelift, and an independent content creator Travis Gafford to discuss the state of the meta. He made an off-hand comment that it takes 500 games to master a champion. When later Perkz challenged him saying he doesn’t need to have complete mastery over a champion and bringing out 90% of a champion’s kit is more than enough to select that pick on stage, Rekkles didn’t share this sentiment. He wanted to do more. He wanted to be more than a player that gets by in lane and pulls off basic combos in teamfights.