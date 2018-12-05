The fading star of Cody Sun

Image Credit: Riot Games

When Cody Sun joined Immortals, he was the definition of a rising talent. He was a bit rough around the edges in spring, but he stepped up his game in summer, and his teamfighting prowess became the driving force behind IMT’s second-place finish. Being second in both KDA and DPM in his role was the icing on top of the metaphorical cake, and Cody Sun legitimately looked like the next great North American AD carry.

Now, less than two years later, he might not even be on an NA LCS team in 2019. What are the reasons behind this downfall? And how can Cody Sun ensure it never happens again?