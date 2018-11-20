SKT release seven players, retain Faker

(Image Credit: Riot Games)

SKT are the biggest dynasty League of Legends has ever had. After a disappointing 2018 where they missed Worlds for the first time, the team now looks to rebuild by releasing seven of its members.

On November 19th, SKT announced its release of Bang, Wolf, Blank, Untara, Thal, Blossom, and Pirean. This is one of the largest single roster moves in League of Legends history.

Bang and Wolf had been with the team since 2013 as one of the most consistent bottom lane pairings in the LCK, Blank had been with the team since 2016, and the others were fresh faces to the SKT legacy. After falling short, however, SKT decided to go all the way back to the beginning, building around the most famous League of Legends player in history, the legendary Faker himself.

Putting the pieces back together

If you had just one person to build a team around, Faker would probably be your choice. With that said, it's hard to say SKT are in jeopardy after shedding a roster that simply couldn't make things happen in 2018. But all the same, filling seven slots is a difficult challenge in a league as competitive as the LCK.

Then again, this LCK is perhaps quite different from the league's past.

In 2018 Griffin proved to the entire world that a team full of rookies could take the LCK by storm and close out the regular season at the very top. While it means that the LCK is in a strange place now, a league previously dominated by returning names and faces time and time again, this new world is ripe for the picking when it comes to forming a roster. SKT will not be dependent on grabbing the same top talents that made their impact in year's past. Suddenly new avenues seem more open than ever.

Regardless of how SKT approach their new offseason holes, be that with a team of young and hungry rookies or tried and tested veterans, one thing remains certain. SKT must defend their legacy.

SKT in 2018 can be considered the weakest iteration of the dynasty in history, and missing Worlds for the first time is a major blow to the legacy of this organization. If SKT want to reclaim the throne they've held for longer than any, it's going to have to come soon. We've seen League of Legends dynasties fade into obscurity before. It's up to Faker and his organization to bring together enough talent to ensure it doesn't happen again.﻿