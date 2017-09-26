header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

League Of Legends

26 Sep 2017

Rune Rework: Final Keystones Announced

Rune Rework: Final Keystones Announced

Riot have unveiled the final version of the upcoming rune system. Let’s take a closer look at this rework!

Jump To

Precision

Domination

Sorcery

Resolve

Inspiration

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy