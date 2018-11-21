header decal
Rumor: Caps to play mid for G2, Perkz to swap to ADC

We take a look at the recent League of Legends rumor of former Fnatic mid laner Caps signing with G2, and Perkz role swapping to the ADC position.

(Image Credit: Riot Games)

When ESPN released a report on Rasmus "Caps" Winther signing with G2 Esports as their new mid laner and Luka "PerkZ" Perković switching to ADC, everyone went wild. The thought that the two best Western mid laners are going to play under the same banner is mind-blowing in and of itself, but the fact that one of them is voluntarily role swapping to a different position adds a twist to an already epic narrative. Now, nothing is official yet, but if this goes through, it will go down as one of the craziest moves in League of Legends history.

And it might just be crazy enough to work!

