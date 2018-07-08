header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

League Of Legends

08 Jul 2018

Rift Rivals 2018: EU pulls ahead after NA falters

Rift Rivals 2018: EU pulls ahead after NA falters

Day one may have been close, but EU has pulled ahead, giving them the advantage going into the final day

Jump To
link decal

The results

link decal

Game 1 - Team Liquid vs Fnatic

link decal

Game 2 - G2 Esports vs Echo Fox 

link decal

Game 3 - Fnatic vs 100 Thieves 

link decal

Game 4 - Team Liquid vs G2 Esports

link decal

Game 5 - 100 Thieves vs Splyce

link decal

Heading into day three

The results

Game 1 - Team Liquid vs Fnatic

Game 2 - G2 Esports vs Echo Fox 

Game 3 - Fnatic vs 100 Thieves 

Game 4 - Team Liquid vs G2 Esports

Game 5 - 100 Thieves vs Splyce

Heading into day three

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy