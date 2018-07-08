League Of Legends 08 Jul 2018 Rift Rivals 2018: EU pulls ahead after NA falters Day one may have been close, but EU has pulled ahead, giving them the advantage going into the final day Jump To The results Game 1 - Team Liquid vs Fnatic Game 2 - G2 Esports vs Echo Fox Game 3 - Fnatic vs 100 Thieves Game 4 - Team Liquid vs G2 Esports Game 5 - 100 Thieves vs Splyce Heading into day three The resultsGame 1 - Team Liquid vs FnaticGame 2 - G2 Esports vs Echo Fox Game 3 - Fnatic vs 100 Thieves Game 4 - Team Liquid vs G2 EsportsGame 5 - 100 Thieves vs SplyceHeading into day three