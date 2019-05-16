MSI 2019 semifinals: Invictus Gaming vs Team Liquid preview and prediction

(Image Credit: Riot Games)

Invictus Gaming put on an absolute clinic for the first days of MSI 2019's group stage, resulting in an undefeated streak capped off by an MSI record for fastest victory in just 16 minutes (over SKT no less.) While they fell behind in both of their last two games and lost one, they're still looking like the tournament favorite entering semifinals.

Team Liquid entered MSI 2019 with a lot of hype behind them after yet another strong domestic split with new mid laner Jensen and mvp support CoreJJ. Despite this, Team Liquid crumbled early in the group stage, and only just recovered enough to qualify for the semifinals in their last matches.

Invictus Gaming enjoyed the opportunity to choose their semifinals opponent, picking Team Liquid as the team they believe to be the most beatable, a team they beat twice in group stage. With a spot in the finals on the line, which team moves on to fight the winner of G2 vs SKT?

Let's break this international clash of champions down lane by lane.