(Image Credit: Riot Games)

On October 30, the former Moscow Five mid laner Alexey “Alex Ich” Ichetovkin announced his retirement from League of Legends. Almost anyone could’ve seen this coming, but I still felt my heart sink when I heard the news. Not because it was bad for Alex—on the contrary, if his tweet is of any indication, he seems to be in a great place in life—but because another living legend was about to fade into obscurity.

And Alex Ich deserves better than that.