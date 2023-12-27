Here's a LoL Top-Lane Tier List for Patch 13.24b that can take your game to the next level!

Top-Lane gaming in LoL is a fun affair. You have a variety of beefy tanks, powerful healers, and strong casters battling it out for lane control.

While mid laners sweep through the critical pathway towards a successful win, top laners live on an island, where they spend most of the game fighting for control over their lane.

Given how important this lane is, it's best to know which LoL Champions to pick for the top lane. Hence, here's our LoL Top Lane tier list, which will help you choose the best champion to dominate Top lane.

Top lane tier list

The following LoL Top lane tier list is full of powerful champions, ranging from the greatest to the ones who are best left ignored. This list is, of course, made considering the win rate, pick rate, buffs, and nerfs from Patch 13.24b.

Credit: Tiermaker LoL Top-Lane Tier List for Patch 13.24b

Those in the S+ and S tiers are the best of the lot with high chances of success. As for tiers A and B, they are moderately good choices, but it's always ideal to pick them in favourable matchups. Lastly, Tiers C and D are best left untouched.

Best top laners in Patch 13.24b

Malphite (S+)

Credit: LoL LoL Malphite

Malphite is truly the strongest tank to grace the LoL roster. Its top-notch laning capabilities come from its passive, Granite Shield, which gives him powerful armour worth 10% of his maximum health. This means he is incredibly tank and hard to kill.

With a 51.75% win rate, Malphite is a top-lane beast. His Seismic Charge hurls magic damage at enemies and slows them down, while its speed boost works wonders in crashing against powerful opponents.

Additionally, his AoE, Ground Slam, deals massive damage to all enemy champions nearby, slowing them down for alleys to gank. As if he wasn't overpowered enough, the Thunderclap passive gives him extra armour, while the active counterpart gives him 50 extra range and bonus damage.

Olaf (S)

Credit: LoL LoL Olaf

The axe-wielding Olaf is no ordinary champion. His powerful hits from his weapon deal astonishing physical damage to all opponents, paving his way towards victory.

Olaf has a win rate of 52.16%, making him a sought-after champion to try out in the current LoL meta. Don't be fooled by an Olaf with low health since thanks to his Berserker skill, his attack speed rises, making him an indomitable force.

While Undertow lets him throw his axe at the target enemy and slows them down, his Reckless Swing deals damage strong enough to damage his own HP. But worry not, as Vicious Strikes lets him life steal from every enemy he hits, replenishing his health in no time.

Not to forget, his Ultimate "Ragnarok" gives him magic resistance, bonus attack damage, and bonus armour, making him immune to CC.

Singed (A)

Credit: LoL LoL Singed

Singed Shred's ability allows him to leave behind a trail of flames in his wake making him a dynamic top laner in LoL. He also gains movement speed when passing champions, which amps up by 20% if it is an enemy champion.

Singe's win rate is 52.73% due to skills like Poison Trail, which leaves behind toxins that attack enemies with poison damage for 2 seconds. With skills like Fling, he pushes opponents away, sending them flying into his Mega Adhesive throw, where his enemies stay stuck for 12 seconds, vulnerable to attacks.

In addition, Singe can also increase his armour, ability power, mana, health regeneration, and magic resistance by taking a swig of his Insanity Potion. The best part is that Insanity Potion has no casting time!

Wukong (B)

Credit: LoL LoL Wukong

The great Monkey King, Wukong, is an unparalleled B-tier Champion for Top lane survival. His Stone Skin helps him gain health regeneration and bonus armour every 5 seconds, making him a well-built character to take over the top lane.

Wukong holds a solid 50.44% win rate thanks to skills like Crushing Blow, where his decoy's next attacks get bonus range, and physical damage, and strips enemies of a percentage of their armour.

Along with that, with the Warrior Trickster and the Nimbus Strike skills, he gains invisibility and can dash towards enemies, letting his clones deal with nearby enemies and clear out the lane.

His powerful ultimate, the Cyclone, enlarges his staff weapon, making it swing and hit all nearby enemies for 2.5 seconds and removing all obstacles from his path to victory.

All in all, Wukong is a formidable choice to make for the top lane in this meta.

Sett (C)

Credit: LoL LoL Sett

While Sett's abilities are top-notch for top lane, he's a moderate tank pick for vanquishing your opponent. There's no complexity in his gameplay and he can become somewhat mundane after 2-3 games.

For example, his passive, the Pit Grit, alters his punches between his left and right arm. Each of these arms gets their bonuses, but not much more than that for the visual aspect.

That being said, his Q skill, the Knuckle Down packs a punch by giving him movement speed and resetting his basic attack timer. Hence, his next two attacks lash out bonus damage. This might explain why, even after his boring gameplay, Sett's win rate is at 49.19%.

His AoE, Facebreaker, deals considerable physical damage to nearby enemies, while his Ultimate, The Show Stopper, slams into an enemy champion, slowing down all nearby foes by 99% for 1.5 seconds.

All in all, Sett is a very predictable champion to use in the top lane.

Renekton (D)

Credit: LoL LoL Renekton

It's best not to opt for Renekton, as he is very weak in the late game stages. The longer you play with Reneton, you realize how much his strength dips from his gameplay early on during matches. This is especially true if you fail to get an initial lead in the game.

Renekton's win rate is 48.94%, making him a less popular choice among new and veteran LoL gamers. While this Champion has decent gameplay, it's best to consider a more powerful character for better results!

