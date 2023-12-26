Here is the best support tier list for League of Legends patch 13.24b!

Support plays a crucial role in LoL from providing vision and crowd control to healing. Support players help their team make better in-game decisions while understanding the map rotations and tracking enemies.

The support players' main job is to help the ADC either by protecting him or helping him dominate the lane. Support players also want to prevent the enemy ADC from farming and getting gold from creeps in the early game. They play a vital role, so choosing the strongest champions is important for the role.

If you are on the hunt for the best support tier list for Lol Patch 13.24b, you came to the right place!

Support tier list

Knowing which champions excel in the current meta and those who don't is vital, especially if you want to climb. That's why we curated a tier list with the best support champions for patch 13.24b, taking into consideration the champion's pick rate and win rate.

click to enlarge + 7 Tiermaker

The S+ and S tiers champions are great for every scenario and you can always go with these champions without thinking twice. On the other hand, the A tier champions are decent performers, but there’s a catch, you can’t pick them in every matchup.

As for B tiers, they are not as powerful as S+ or S tiers but yes you can pick them occasionally. Lastly, the C and D tiers are below-average champions whom you should avoid picking.

Best supports in Patch 13.24b

Janna (S+)

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: Riot Games Battle Queen Janna

Janna turns out to be the strongest support with a 52.49% win rate right now.

The legendary item, Imperial Mandate, gives Janna an insane damage power spike, and with the combination of glacial, she can enable a lot of extra damage and burst of speed. Her power spikes are just average in the early game but in the mid and late game are strong.

When it comes to the counters, Janna has few but if you want a positive impact, avoid picking her into Maokai and Zyra. For runes, Hail of Blades is the best option especially if you trade in a heavy lane. Arcane Comet and Summon Aery are also other rune options that can deal bonus adaptive damage to the target when hit with an ability.

Janna’s air elemental passively increases her movement speed and this ability can deal damage and slow an enemy’s movement speed. She excels at team fights and fights around clumped areas, and does well with high DPS champions.

Soraka (S)

click to enlarge + 7 Divine Soraka

Soraka is one of the best supports and established herself as a reliable support pick in the current patch with a win rate of 52.34%. She becomes highly effective at early and mid game but starts to fall off in the late game.

Her mythic item, the Moonstone Renewer, grants that Soraka’s heal and shield power up to 25% with mythic passive, and the starlit grace chains the effect of healing with 35% heal and 40% shield received to the nearest ally.

When it comes to the synergies, Vayne and Ashe are the two best champions to pair with Soraka since they can dominate the laning phase and also carry games effectively when protected. However, she struggles against Blitzcrank.

Overall, she is an enchanter support champion that you can comfortably blindly pick.

Senna (A)

click to enlarge + 7 Winterblessed Senna

The A tier champions are also excellent picks and have the potential to win games especially when the S+ and S tiers are banned. Senna is an excellent pick in the A tier with a 51.36% win rate.

Senna excels at bullying the enemy ADC and snowballing the game. With the increased win rate, Senna has become a staple pick if you want to climb the solo queue ladder.

Senna’s Black Mist deals physical damage to the first enemy hit and Piercing Shadow also deals physical damage to enemies and restores health to ally champions.

She has been unstoppable in the bot lane with her range, as she can fire spells and auto attacks from a distance which increases her chances of getting lane priority. So if you plan on picking up Senna, you won’t regret it one bit.

Zyra (B)

click to enlarge + 7 Haunted Zyra

The B tier champions are good but not as powerful as the S+ or A tier champions, so picking these champions is situational. Before picking any B tier champion we advise you to master it.

A powerful hybrid of plant and human with a 53.36% win rate, Zyra deals very high damage, scales well, and is easy to play. Zyra can use her damage-dealing and utility abilities to disrupt the enemies and gain lane control.

She has the potential to solo-carry games which makes her a staple pick in most matchups. Her laning phase is also great and she excels in zoning enemies with her plants and abilities.

However, this doesn’t make Zyra one of the best support champions as she will struggle against S and A tier champions, so only pick her in favourable matchups.

Veigar (C)

click to enlarge + 7 Greybeard Veigar

We recommend avoiding C tier picks in the current meta because of nerfs in the patch and low win rates. However, if you want a decent champion from the C tier, then we would suggest Veigar. He is a good pick and can be extremely strong in certain matchups, boasting a 46.60% win rate.

Veigar struggles against ganks and its laning phase isn’t the best, especially if he loses his flash early in the game, which forces him to play in a much safer way. That’s one of the reasons he is in the C tier.

However, with four items, he can easily kill ADCs and other mages. Veigar isn’t an early-game champion, but you can carry in the late game and scale into a monster, which makes him a viable pick in some situations.

Yuumi (D)

click to enlarge + 7 Yuubee Yuumi skin

This tier is specifically dedicated to weak champions, whose numbers don't line up in terms of viability with other support champions.

The heavy nerfs have effectively reduced Yuumi’s win rate and pick rate and following her rework, Yuumi did not hit the mark. It seems like, Riot Games isn’t able to balance out this champion, leaving her either too strong or almost unplayable.

However, Yuumi can deal good damage to enemies, while she also healing its allies. Yuumi is a unique champion but we advise you to figure out the best ways to use her before you pick her in ranked.

LoL Arena: How the ranked system works | LoL Arena: How to rank up | LoL Arena Meta: How you should play if you want to win! | LoL Arena Tier List: Dominate Arena with these champions.

For more articles like this, take a look at our League Of Legends page.