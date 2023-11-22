There are plenty of exciting changes coming to LoL in the Preseason 2024, including new items and map changes. But that's not all, as Riot Games has just announced the brand-new Fist Bump emote.

The Fist Bump emote will go live at the beginning of Season 14, and is a new and unique way for players to express themselves, and test the synergy with their teammates.

So, let's find out everything about the Fist Bump emote.

The best emote in LoL is coming in Season 14!

It might be a little early to say this, but the Fist Bump emote looks like the best emote in LoL. At least the best one released in recent times, and that's because of its unique animation.

click to enlarge + 2

If at least more than one player activates the emote, a special Fist bump animation will appear. This can be done with all five players, creating yet another way to interact with your teammates in-game, and to celebrate great plays.

You can also use the emote alone, but that won't trigger the special animation and won't look as cool.

Best scenarios to use the Fist Bump emote

There are many good occasions to use the Fist Bump emote. One of the best ones is when you and your duo partner get a double kill on the opponent bot lane. This will not only look really good and super cool but can also throw your opponent's mental in the gutter.

Another one is when you win a decisive teamfight, especially when you do it flawlessly. Using the Fist Bump emote is perfect to celebrate that important victory, and can also make your opponents get quite angry.

click to enlarge + 2

If you like to spam emotes to throw your opponents off guard, or just to annoy them, then this emote is perfect to do it in the bot lane. There are plenty of other great ways to use this emote, but we will let you discover that for yourself.

If you also want to learn about the final new champion of 2023, Hwei, we also got you covered! Armed with a palette and paintbrush, the tortured painter from Ionia is the first League of Legends character to wield 10 unique spells! For a more in-depth explanation of Hwei's abilities, be sure to check out our "All LoL Hwei Abilities Revealed and Explained" guide here!