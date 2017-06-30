header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

League Of Legends

30 Jun 2017

New Runes and Masteries Rework Explained

New Runes and Masteries Rework Explained

We take a look at the upcoming Rune rework in the League of Legends and its potential in-game effects.

Jump To
link decal

Say Goodbye to Masteries

link decal

Runes for Everyone!

link decal

Stat Changes

Say Goodbye to Masteries

Runes for Everyone!

Stat Changes

[zombify_post]

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy