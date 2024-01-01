Pick the strongest ADC champions.

ADC characters are an important part of LoL, as players who play them skillfully can easily change the course of the game in their favour. These champions rely exclusively on damage, attack speed, and critical hits. Farming currency and experience is easy for these characters, but it's still crucial to know who are the best ADC champions in the game.

With each game update, some characters are nerfed, while others become stronger. So if you want to keep up with the latest changes, the LoL ADC tier list for Patch 13.24b will help you do that.

LoL ADC champions tier list

As mentioned above, each patch brings new changes to LoL. This does not apply to all characters, but some of them may become more powerful or weaker, which changes the meta. To make sense of it all, we have prepared a tier list for you, where we have categorized each ADC into a specific category from S to C.

When choosing a hero before a match, focus on those listed in the S or A tier. They are the best champions in the game for their role and will lead your team to victory if you skillfully master them.

Champions from the B tier are more situational, with some being great counter-picks. As for the C tier, they are the worst options, with poor stats and effectiveness in combat, so avoid picking them.

LoL best ADCs in Patch 13.24b

Jinx (S)

Jinx is a versatile and mighty ADC champion. She is perfect for both beginners and experienced players. Her list of skills is quite simple, but once you master them and understand when to use them, you can fight even an entire enemy team.

Her passive skill, Get Excited, is ideal for group battles because after killing an enemy, mob, or structure, Jinx increases her movement and attack speed. This way, you can make a series of kills, constantly increasing your stats.

Other skills, such as Switcheroo, Zap, and Flame Chompers will help you both offensively and defensively, as they offer a series of attacks that can slow down the enemy, deal a powerful single-point attack, or damage everyone at once.

The Super Mega Death Rocket is her ultimate, which will not allow any enemy to survive if they try to escape. The effect, as well as the name of this skill, is impressive because you release a huge rocket that will fly in a certain direction until it collides with something and explodes.

If you haven't played her before you should try it, because maybe this champion is the piece of the puzzle you were missing to reach your desired rank.

Nilah (A)

Nilah is not only an extremely powerful champion, but also very impressive and aesthetically pleasing. Her main advantage, besides powerful attacks, is that she can buff a team with positive effects or healing.

The passive skill Joy Unending allows her to level up faster than other champions, as it offers additional experience for last-hitting minions. In addition, you will provide nearby teammates with healing and a shield, which can be very useful.

Nilah Jubilant Veil can also buff teammates. When you use this skill, you wrap yourself in fog, gain immunity from attacks, and become much faster. If you touch any of your allies while the skill is active, they will also receive this effect.

Her other skills, such as Formless Blade and Slipstream, are powerful AoE attacks that not only damage your enemies but also disorient them. Apotheosis is her ultimate, which is recommended for use in a crowd of enemies to deal damage and draw them into one spot.

Zeri (B)

Zeri isn't as powerful as the aforementioned characters, but can still be a good counter-pick, for example, against Aphelios, Yasuo, or Varus. Her main abilities deal magic damage, and she doesn't have the longest attack range.

While Nilah and Jinx are easy champions to know what to build, Zeri's itemization is a little bit more tricky, since she deals a lot of magic damage. Some good options for Zeri are Navori Quickblades, Stormrazor, Runaan's Hurrican, Bloodthirster, and Lord Dominik's Regards.

As for her skills, Burst Fire and Spark Surge are used to attack a single target, and they are perfect for knocking out a single enemy. Ultrashock Laser is an AoE attack with long-range, which will allow you to attack enemies even through objects and slow them down.

Lightning Crash is her ultimate, which gives this champion many different buffs, such as increased damage and movement speed, and makes each new attack on the enemy stronger.

Zeri Ultimate is extremely strong, and a single kill, while her ultimate is on, can turn the tide of a fight.

Hwei (D)

Hwei is a completely unnecessary champion in the opinion of most experienced players. It's difficult to learn how to play it, and even if you master the skills, you'll still face difficulties in matches.

If you have the option of choosing between Hwei and any other champion, don't hesitate to skip this champion because even a good build will not help you.

All of his skills are alternatives to each other, so in fact, you will practically not be able to use several different attacks, as is the case with Jinx. Spiraling Despair, his ultimate, is probably his only good skill, as it can slow down and damage multiple enemies at once.

Still, if you respect your time, avoid Hwei and other heroes we've included in the D-tier. But don't worry, if you like playing him, maybe the next patch will change everything.

