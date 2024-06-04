LoL 14.12 Patch Preview, Release Date, & What to Expect

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

Riot Games is forging ahead with LoL Patch 14.12, bringing the second half of Season 14 to full swing. This update is more focused and smaller in scale compared to recent mid-season patches, with AD carries receiving the most attention. As Smolder rises from the ashes, champions like Ezreal and Xayah receive adjustments to keep pace.

As always, Riot strives for balance by adjusting overpowered champions and items, and making underperformers viable for ranked and pro play!

According to Riot’s official patch schedule, LoL Patch 14.12 is expected to hit live servers on June 12, 2024. It will first arrive on Oceanic servers at 10 AM AEST and gradually roll out to other regions throughout the day.

Here's a quick breakdown of the release times for different regions:

3 PM PST (NA)

5 AM GMT (EUW)

3 AM CET (EUNE)

8 AM KST (Korea)

LoL Patch 14.12 Highlights

Corki Receives Nerfs After Rework

Following his rework in Patch 14.10, Corki has become a dominant early-game ADC, especially when built with lethality items.

The dev team plans to “move power out of his more statchecky E max builds and into the Q that has comparatively more gameplay, especially in the early game”, explains LoL Lead Gameplay Designer Matt “Riot Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison.

Riot Games

ADC Shakeup

Patch 14.12 continues to balance out the Marksman space. In particular, Ashe's builds have enabled her to dominate both the early and mid-game, making her a standout in solo queue. To diversify the bot lane meta, Ashe is receiving targeted nerfs. On the other hand, buffs are planned for Ezreal and Xayah to help them compete with the likes of Ashe, Jinx, Jhin, and the recently buffed Smolder.

LoL 14.12 Patch Preview rundown

It's important to note that these are preliminary changes based on early patch notes. The final adjustments and their specifics will be confirmed once the patch finishes its testing on PBE!

Here’s a preview of which champions and items are set to receive changes in the upcoming LoL Patch 14.12 update:

Champion Buffs

Ezreal

Karma

Naafiri

Nilah

Talon

Vladimir

Xayah

Yone

Yuumi

Champion Nerfs

Akali

Akshan

Ashe

Bliztcrank

Master Yi

Rek’Sai

Skarner

Tryndamere

Twisted Fate

Varus

Champion Adjustments

Aatrox

Corki

System Buffs

Serylda’s Grudge

System Nerfs

First Strike

System Adjustments

Attack Damage, Attack Speed, Crit Damage items: Scout’s Slingshot, Statikk Shiv, Noonquiver, Lord Dominik’s Regards

Alongside all these changes in Patch 14.12 is the arrival of four new skins. To commemorate Faker’s induction to the Hall of Legends, there’s the gorgeous but egregiously pricey Risen Ahri, Immortalised Legend Ahri, and Risen Legend LeBlanc. Crystalis Indomitus Xerath will also be available for purchase using Mythic Essence.

That's everything we know about the upcoming LoL 14.12 patch update. We'll update this page once more details are released, so stay tuned!

