League of Legends wins an Emmy

(Image Credit: Chris Yunker)

Riot Games won the award for Outstanding Live Graphic Design at the 39th Annual Sports Emmy Awards, becoming the first esports title to claim an Emmy win.

Award for Outstanding Live Graphic Design

Their nomination was due to the broadcast and production of the 2017 World Championship finals between SK Telecom T1 and Samsung Galaxy, which were held at the Bird’s Nest in Beijing, China back in November 2017.

In particular, a rather impressive augmented reality dragon was featured during the opening ceremony before the final Bo5 series, which no doubt sealed Riot Games’ Emmy nomination. You can see a clip of the augmented reality dragon in action here. The pieces combined form a solid portfolio from Riot, representing esports to the highest level with top quality productions. And it wasn't the easiest road.

SK Telecom T1 fans did not end up too happy on the night, suffering a crippling 3-0 defeat to Samsung Galaxy, and with it losing out on the chance to become Worlds champions for the third year running.

Despite the loss by SKT though, all fans were able to enjoy the production and broadcasting of the event. In particular, performances from acts such as Against the Current all helped create a competitive and engaging atmosphere for viewers watching from home, and anyone that watched the 2017 World Championship finals would not be surprised to hear Riot was nominated for its work on that event.

Defeating the competition

Riot Games faced stiff competition on the night, with the other nominees comprising CS:GO’s 2017 ELEAGUE on TBS, the 2017 NBA All-Star Weekend on TNT, the 2017 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors on ABC, and ESPN’s and ESPN 2’s broadcast of college basketball. Although CS:GO has been nominated for an Emmy previously, they have yet to take a title home.

Such a prestigious accolade will undoubtedly be a huge win for the esports community as a whole, although it will also provide validation for Riot Games to continue with their broadcasting and production work. They’ve often been praised for the quality of the production of League of Legends in the esports scene, and this award provides solid confirmation of the quality of their work.

The 39th Annual Sports Emmy Awards were held at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York on 8 May 2018.

