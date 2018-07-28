header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

League Of Legends

28 Jul 2018

LCS Roster Moves: Demonte, Lost and Smoothie to Echo Fox

LCS Roster Moves: Demonte, Lost and Smoothie to Echo Fox

After nearly two splits of inconsistent performances at the top of the league, Echo Fox's weak links were found out. The solution: Smoothie, Lost, and Demonte?

Jump To

Top Lane: Huni

Jungle: Dardoch

Mid Lane: Demonte

ADC: Lost

Support: Smoothie

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy