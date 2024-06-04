One of the most important leveling systems in Wuthering Waves is the SOL3 Phase. The higher your SOL3 Phase, the stronger the overworld enemies become and the better the rewards they drop, paving the way for making your Resonators stronger and farming higher-rarity resources more efficiently.

Your SOL3 Phase is directly tied to your Union Level. To raise your SOL3 Phase, you'll need to gain Union EXP and reach specific Union Level thresholds. While there are ways to lower your SOL3 Phase if desired, raising it provides far more benefits!

What is SOL3 Phase in Wuthering Waves?

Wuthering Waves' SOL3 Phase functions similarly to World Level in Genshin Impact and Equilibrium Level in Honkai: Star Rail. It determines the overall strength of enemies you encounter in the overworld and the loot that they drop. You can check your current SOL3 Phase level within your profile in the Terminal.

Credit: Kuro Games

While a higher SOL3 Phase offers a steeper challenge with more formidable enemies, it also dramatically improves your chances of acquiring rarer materials. This includes higher-tier items, crafting materials, and even rarer versions of Echoes.

Powerful versions of bosses, like those found in Tacet Fields, are only accessible at specific SOL3 Phase and Union Level milestones, so if you want to push your character builds to the max, raising your SOL3 Phase becomes essential!

How to Raise SOL3 Phase in Wuthering Waves

As mentioned, your SOL3 Phase is linked to your Union Level. Every 10 Union Levels you gain will automatically increase your SOL3 Phase. However, there's a hurdle at every 20th Union Level (20, 40, and 60). At these points, you'll need to complete a special SOL3 Phase Ascension quest before raising your SOL3 Phase and further increasing your Union Level.

Credit: Kuro Games

The SOL3 Phase Ascension quest will appear under your quest log's "Tutorial Quests" tab. Teleport to the designated location, defeat the waves of enemies and claim your rewards. Completing this quest unlocks the next SOL3 Phase level.

How to Decrease SOL3 Phase in Wuthering Waves

If the current overworld enemies feel too powerful, or you want to farm Echoes faster (as their HP scales with SOL3 Phase), you can temporarily lower your SOL3 Phase. Here's how:

Head over the Terminal Click the "i" button next to your displayed SOL3 Phase level Click "Lower SOL3 Phase”

It’s important to note that lowering your SOL3 Phase comes with a 12-hour cooldown before you can raise it again. Be prepared for a significant decrease in material drops and overall rewards from defeating enemies too.

