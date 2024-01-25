It's Free!

Everyone loves free things, especially when they look astonishing. It seems Riot Games is well aware of that, as they have given fans a way to earn the spectacular Lunar Guardian Aurelion Sol skin for free!

This Aurelion Sol skin is exclusive to Wild Rift, which makes the fact you can get it for free even more surprising. However, to earn this skin there are a few things you will need to do.

So without further ado, let's find out how to get the Lunar Guardian Aurelion Sol skin for free.

How to get the Lunar Guardian Aurelion Sol skin for free

Wild Rift fans were surprised when they found out there was a way to earn the fantastic and exclusive Lunar Guardian Aurelion Sol skin for free. This is not something that happens regularly, as you need to pay for most skins, especially the exclusive ones.

However, the brand-new Lunar Guardian event provides fans with that opportunity. The only thing they need to do is complete the event missions, which aren't that hard.

click to enlarge Credit: Riot Games

To earn the exclusive Lunar Guardian Aurelion Sol skin, you just need to complete the missions you can see in the image above, plus log in for 14 days of the 31 days the event takes place.

It's worth noting that, you don't need to log in for 14 days in a row. As long as you log in to Wild Rift for 14 of the 31 days the event is active, you will complete the mission.

Once you have completed all of the Lunar Guardian event missions, you will receive a Lunar Guardian Aurelion Sol skin as a reward. Then you just need to equip it and enjoy it.

