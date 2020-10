(Image Credit: Riot Games)

Three months ago, no one knew about Griffin. Now, they’ve made it all the way to the LCK finals, defeating competitive powerhouses like Gen.G, Afreeca Freecs, and Kingzone DragonX in the process. In fact, their success was so overwhelming that other lineups started using Griffin as a role model for how their teams should function. Rest assured, Griffin are already a world-class team.

And they’re one series away from achieving something even greater.