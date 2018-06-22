EU LCS Summer Split 2018 week 2: Giants vs Unicorns of Love

(Image Credit: Exilexi)

The EU LCS is back! After a crazy first week of games, and with all new picks and bans coming in from all sides, we’re now looking towards the chaos on the Rift come week two.

Let's take a look at the first clash of the week.

Giants Gaming are off to a solid start

Giants had a unique start to the Summer Split. Although their match against H2k looked even the majority of the way through, a team fight that went in H2k’s favour made it look as though it was all over from Giants.

However, no-one told Betsy. With an incredibly sneaky backdoor on Azir, Betsy took the win right under H2k’s nose, and with it launched their Summer Split campaign with a win.

Although Giants lost their second match of week 1 to Vitality, who are looking strong on patch 8.11, week two is a fresh slate.

In terms of talent, the rosters on both Giants and Unicorns of Love are similar, so it’s likely to be a close game. Giants have a new support in the shape of SirNukesAlot, but it’s unlikely to be a difference maker in this match-up.

More likely than not, the team that will take the win is the team that wins draft, and is more comfortable playing this crazy meta we currently have. UOL will also, definitely, need to stop Betsy from any pulling out any more backdoors.

Unicorns of Love look to avoid a Spring Split repeat

Unicorns of Love had a hard time during the Spring Split. Often, their performances indicated a team that should be well above the last place position they found themselves in.

As a result, hopes were high for UOL going into the Summer Split. Coming back with the same roster, many felt that the Summer Split would be a great opportunity for UOL to start off on the right foot and get a win under their belt.

Unfortunately, their week 1 opponents, FC Schalke 04 and Misfits, had other ideas, and UOL came away with two losses. Despite a strong performance against FC Schalke 04, with notable performances by Kold and Exileh on Trundle and Yasuo respectively, UOL will be keen to take home a win this week and start their climb on the leaderboard.

This determination to get that first win under their belt may just be the extra push that UOL needs to take a win.

Verdict: It’s close, but it’s time for Unicorns of Love to shine.

The match between Giants and Unicorns of Love will be the first game on Friday 22 June. Coverage of Friday’s games will start at 6pm CET, and will be shown on Twitch and the LoL Esports YouTube channel.

Who do you think will win, Giants or Unicorns of Love? Let us know in the comments below!