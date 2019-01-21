Fnatic Nemesis needs the Caps treatment

Image Credit: Riot Games

To say that Tim "Nemesis" Lipovšek had a rough LEC debut would be an understatement. The first week of the 2019 Spring Split saw Fnatic struggling to gain any ground against the newly-franchised SK Gaming and Origen. A huge reason behind this lied in the mid lane. Nemesis had a hard time challenging veteran players like Pirean and Nukeduck in the early game, and Fnatic had to play two (three, if you count a remake against SK Gaming) of their matches with a losing mid lane.

To make matters worse, Nemesis is the only new face on an already accomplished lineup. It was only several months ago that the four remaining Fnatic members had gone all the way to the Worlds finals, cementing themselves as some of the best League of Legends players in the West. Nemesis’s track record pales in comparison. He doesn’t have the achievements or the highlight reels of his veteran teammates, so it’s easy to single him out as the root of Fnatic’s problem.

But what if their issues run deeper?

Week 1 of the LEC saw Fnatic put a strong emphasis on their side lanes and do everything in their power to set up Bwipo and Rekkles for success. This game plan makes sense on paper. Anyone with an ounce of reason would realize that it’s much better to play around proven powerhouses until the new guy starts getting the hang of his role on the team. But a reasonable approach isn’t always the right one. After all, this is League of Legends.