header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

League Of Legends

24 Sep 2017

Worlds 2017: How far will Royal Never Give Up make it?

Worlds 2017: How far will Royal Never Give Up make it?

RNG find themselves in Group C at the 2017 World Championship, facing down EU's G2, LCK's Samsung Galaxy, and likely NA's Cloud9. How far will they go?

Jump To
link decal

How they qualified

link decal

Overview of RNG in Group C

link decal

RNG’s starting lineup

link decal

RNG’s chances in Worlds 2017

How they qualified

Overview of RNG in Group C

RNG’s starting lineup

RNG’s chances in Worlds 2017

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy