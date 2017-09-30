header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

League Of Legends

30 Sep 2017

Evelynn Rework – LoL Champion Breakdown

Evelynn Rework – LoL Champion Breakdown

Evelynn, the Agony’s Embrace, is getting a rework! How does the shadowy demoness stack up in the current meta?

Jump To
link decal

Champion overview

link decal

Enveloping Shadows

Champion overview

Passive: Demon Shade

Q: Hate Spike

W: Lust Dust

E: Whiplash

R: Widowmaker

Enveloping Shadows

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy