EU LCS Power Rankings: Week 8

With just one week of games left to go in the EU LCS 2018 Summer Split, all six teams have confirmed their spots in playoffs. However, there’s still a heated battle going on for first place.

So who will prevail after week nine’s games?

10. H2k

H2k’s playoffs dreams have been over for a while now, but they’re not finishing this Summer Split without a fight. They gave Vitality a run for their money during week eight, but they really shone against Misfits, when H2k pulled ahead for much of the match, with great pressure put on the top lane in particular. However, a failed team-fight at 34 minutes gave Misfits the upper hand and direct access to H2k’s nexus.

If H2k can work on their objective control, particularly Baron, going forward, then they’ll have a much better chance of taking home wins when they get ahead. For now, let’s see what week nine brings for this team.

9. Giants Gaming

Sadly, the miracle run is now over for Giants, having lost both their week eight games against Fnatic and FC Schalke 04.

More work needs to happen during the offseason for Giants, as Schalke walked away with 15 kills to nil by the end of their match, and Giants conceded 20 kills to seven when they played against Fnatic.

Unfortunately for Giants, week nine doesn’t look much easier, as they’ll face G2 Esports and Splyce.

8. Unicorns of Love

Unicorns of Love came in last during the Spring Split, so while they’ll be disappointed with their performance this Split, there is at least some consolation in their rise in the standings.

There have been standout performances during this Split, with WhiteKnight, Samux, and Kold shining in particular during week eight, but consistency seems to have been one of the main issues for this team.

They’ve shown that they can compete in the EU LCS however, so don’t count this team out for week nine. Their performance against ROCCAT during week eight, for instance, was insane to watch and shows that this team is capable of more than their placing suggests.

7. ROCCAT

ROCCAT saw their playoffs dreams fade away during week eight as they lost to both Splyce and Unicorns of Love. So we’ll have to see whether they’ll be able to pick themselves up and end on a high on week nine.

They’ve shown that they can perform well during the early game, as their match against Unicorns of Love proved, and Memento has also consistently shone this Split, but sadly, it hasn’t been enough for this team, and they can’t repeat their playoffs success of the Spring Split.

6. Splyce

Splyce has booked their place in playoffs, but concern was mounting whether this team could make it in a head to head against the other top five teams in the EU LCS.

If their week eight game against Fnatic was anything to go by, then Splyce shouldn’t be taken out of the running just yet. Kobbe, in particular, had a huge game and if Splyce can minimise early game slip-ups, then they could challenge for a fifth-place finish in the regular Split.

5. Vitality

Vitality has a reputation for being an unpredictable team, and they certainly haven’t disappointed on that front during this Split.

While their loss against Schalke during week eight wasn’t ideal, there’s still plenty to like about this team. Jiizuke, as ever, remains solid, and Kikis has provided a refreshing jumpstart in the jungle.

Coupled with their early game prowess and strong playmaking, Vitality may not get the top two finish, but they’ll be a challenge for teams to deal with come playoffs. If they could just reel in their overaggressive plays, they may even fare well against Misfits and G2 Esports this weekend.

4. Misfits

Something seems amiss in the Misfits camp, with Jesiz being brought in during week eight, leaving support Mikyx subbed out. Apparently, the substitution was made to bring stronger shot calling and stability to the team, and it makes sense to try out a new roster before heading into playoffs.

For Misfits’ sake though, they’ll have to try to iron out their problems before playoffs head round, and their matches against Vitality and ROCCAT in week nine will be a good testing ground to see whether the week eight changes did any good, although we’ll have to wait and see whether it’ll be Jesiz or Mikyx in the starting line-up in week nine.

3. G2 Esports

G2 Esports walked away the victors during both their week eight matches against Unicorns of Love and Misfits and the confidence boost will be more than welcome for the team who, despite a strong start to the Split, has looked shaky at times.

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly where things are going wrong for G2, as key players, such as Perkz and Wunder, continue to play well. If they can keep their momentum going and take down Giants and Vitality in week nine, then there’s a good chance they will be in contention for a first or second place finish in the regular season, and a bye into the semi-finals would undoubtedly benefit the team at this stage.

2. FC Schalke 04

FC Schalke 04 had a rough start to the Summer Split, but fans will be more than satisfied with the team’s current winning streak. Nukeduck, in particular, has popped off, and may even find himself in the running for MVP at the end of the Split, but that’s not to understate how well the rest of Schalke are playing.

With the easiest line-up of the playoffs teams in week nine (they’re playing Splyce and H2k) there’s every chance that Schalke could make it into the top two and grab themselves a semi-finals spot.

1. Fnatic

Fnatic had a close shave when they faced Splyce last week, but they made it out of week eight with two wins to their name. This means they’re sitting pretty in first place with one win in hand going into week nine.

Fnatic seems to be the team to beat at the moment – whether that’s because of Caps and his large champion pool (Wukong anyone?), Hylissang’s playmaking, or the bot lane threat of either Bwipo or Rekkles, there’s a lot to be excited about if you’re a Fnatic fan come playoffs time.

Which team do you think will win the 2018 EU LCS Summer Split? Let us know in the comments below!