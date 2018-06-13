header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

League Of Legends

13 Jun 2018

EU LCS Summer Split 2018 week 1: Team Vitality vs Splyce

EU LCS Summer Split 2018 week 1: Team Vitality vs Splyce

Week one of the 2018 EU LCS Summer Split is shaping up to be full of action – but will it be Vitality or Splyce capturing victory in the first game of the Split?

Jump To
link decal

Vitality wants payback

link decal

Splyce needs to start off on the right foot

Vitality wants payback

Splyce needs to start off on the right foot

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy