Cloud9 vs Lyon Gaming: 2017 World Championship Play-In Elimination Stage preview, prediction & live stream

C9 have asserted their dominance with a 4-0 group stage run. Whenever they secured a laning lead, they’d push it to the extreme through superior jungle presence and individual skill. And even in the match where Dire Wolves challenged their early game, C9 swiftly came back with strong macro and stellar teamfighting.

Lyon Gaming share their opponents’ affinity for aggression. They thrive on clutch early game ganks and laning phase outplays, trying to find as many advantages as possible to make a smooth transition into the mid game. But once the late game hits, Lyon lose their fangs and barely scratch the surface of a competent macro game.