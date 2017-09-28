header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

League Of Legends

28 Sep 2017

Cloud9 vs Lyon Gaming: 2017 World Championship Play-In Elimination Stage preview, prediction & live stream

Cloud9 vs Lyon Gaming: 2017 World Championship Play-In Elimination Stage preview, prediction & live stream

Cloud9 are coming up against Lyon Gaming in a Bo5 to decide who enters Worlds Group Stage! Who has the upper hand?

Jump To

C9 have asserted their dominance with a 4-0 group stage run. Whenever they secured a laning lead, they’d push it to the extreme through superior jungle presence and individual skill. And even in the match where Dire Wolves challenged their early game, C9 swiftly came back with strong macro and stellar teamfighting.

Lyon Gaming share their opponents’ affinity for aggression. They thrive on clutch early game ganks and laning phase outplays, trying to find as many advantages as possible to make a smooth transition into the mid game. But once the late game hits, Lyon lose their fangs and barely scratch the surface of a competent macro game.

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy