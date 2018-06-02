League Of Legends 02 Jun 2018 CBLOL: Power Rankings and Winter Season preview The Winter Season for the CBLOL is just around the corner, so it’s time to take a look and see how the teams will get on. Jump To 8. INTZ e-Sports 7. IDM Gaming 6. ProGaming Esports 5. Flamengo eSports 4. Vivo Keyd 3. CNB e-Sports Club 2.KaBuM! e-Sports 1. RED Canids Winter Season 8. INTZ e-Sports7. IDM Gaming6. ProGaming Esports5. Flamengo eSports4. Vivo Keyd3. CNB e-Sports Club2.KaBuM! e-Sports1. RED CanidsWinter Season