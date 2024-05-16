All LoL & TFT 2024 Pride Cosmetics and How to Get Them

In 2024, Teamfight Tactics and League of Legends are once again commemorating Pride Month. Let's take a glimpse at the various pride cosmetics that are up for grabs and learn how to obtain them.

The annual Pride event is set to make a comeback on Summoner's Rift and the Convergence, accompanied by fresh cosmetics such as emotes, booms, and summoner icons. There is an abundance of items to collect while rejoicing in this year's celebration.

LoL 2024 Pride Cosmetics and How to Get Them

LoL will be reintroducing old emotes from previous years and debuting a new emote showcasing Neeko and Twisted Fate. To obtain the new emote, players simply need to participate in games as a premade group.

This event will commence on Patch 14.11, and participants will have until 26 June 2024, or the end of Patch 14.12, to fulfill the requirements of this quest.

Pride Cosmetics

In the same vein, you have the opportunity to acquire any of the previous Pride emotes from the store by spending just one Blue Essence, making them a convenient choice.

Additionally, the Pride Summoner Icons will be available for purchase, each offering a unique homeguard animation based on the one you currently have equipped. These icons can be bought individually or as a bundle for the price of one Blue Essence.

TFT 2024 Pride Cosmetics and How to Get Them

Similar to its MOBA counterpart, Teamfight Tactics is also commemorating Pride Month this year. Nevertheless, unlike League, TFT's Pride event will be limited to just one patch, as the developers have a fresh event scheduled for Patch 14.12.

Consequently, you will have until 11 June 2024 to acquire any necessary items or rewards.

Teamfight Tactics (TFT) introduces three fresh missions that will unlock past Pride content and introduce a new adorable emote to the collection. By equipping the latest High Five emote and utilizing it during a match, players can earn 25 Star Shards along with Pride booms from previous seasons.

Additionally, using a Pride boom in a match will also reward players with 25 Star Shards and the Dip K’sante Emote.

Pride Trails will also be reintroduced this year, but they will now be linked to the boom you currently have equipped. This adjustment aims to cater to mobile players, who previously did not have the option to select a summoner icon.

How to Get Victorious Kog'Maw and Sona | Can You Cleanse Skarner Ult? | Lee Sin ASU | How To Target Champions Only | 2XKO: Everything you need to know | S14 Changes to Bot Lane | Best Hwei Ability Combos | All S14 Major Item Reworks