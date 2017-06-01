header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

League Of Legends

01 Jun 2017

3 Teams to Get Hyped for in this Summer Split: NA LCS

3 Teams to Get Hyped for in this Summer Split: NA LCS

The NA LCS is about to begin, and we bring you three teams to get hyped for in the summer season!

Jump To
link decal

Counter Logic Gaming

link decal

Phoenix1

link decal

TSM

Counter Logic Gaming

Phoenix1

Players to Watch

TSM

Players to Watch

[zombify_post]

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy