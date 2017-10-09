2017 Worlds Week 1: Recap, highlights, and impressions

The first week of Worlds 2017 had it all—close fights, impressive comebacks, and spectacular shortcomings. With so many things to keep track of, we examine the defining moments and most important stories of the championship so far.

Group A: SKT’s miracle comeback

If you’re looking for highlights, look no further than the Group A match between EDG and SKT! The Korean powerhouse bounced back from a massive 10k gold deficit, and while that's impressive enough, it's the way SKT T1 kick-started their comeback that made the Chinese crowd as silent as the grave: