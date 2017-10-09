header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

League Of Legends

09 Oct 2017

2017 Worlds Week 1: Recap, highlights, and impressions

2017 Worlds Week 1: Recap, highlights, and impressions

Week 1 of the 2017 LoL World Championship is over, and it's time to recap the action.

Jump To
link decal

Group A: SKT’s miracle comeback

The first week of Worlds 2017 had it all—close fights, impressive comebacks, and spectacular shortcomings. With so many things to keep track of, we examine the defining moments and most important stories of the championship so far.

Group A: SKT’s miracle comeback

If you’re looking for highlights, look no further than the Group A match between EDG and SKT!  The Korean powerhouse bounced back from a massive 10k gold deficit, and while that's impressive enough, it's the way SKT T1 kick-started their comeback that made the Chinese crowd as silent as the grave:

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy