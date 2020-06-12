The Last of Us Part II: PS4 Pre-order HERE - Limited Edition, Special, Collector's, Price, Controller & more

The highly anticipated sequel to Naughty Dog's The Last of Us is almost here, and fans will want to pre-order the game soon or risk missing out on an exclusive physical steelbook copy.

After suffering a number of delays, we will finally get to see the next chapter in Joel and Ellie's story when The Last of Us 2 releases on June 19th.

The Last of Us 2 Standard Edition Pre-order

Pre-orders are now open for PS4 players.

Naughty Dog initially delayed The Last of Us 2 due to logistical reasons stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic, so physical copies were already in short supply before pre-orders even opened.

Even without supply chain issues, The Last of Us 2 is on track to be one of the best-selling games of the year, and so you'll want to pre-order your copy ASAP to avoid missing out.

You can pre-order The Last of Us 2 Standard Edition here.

WE CAN'T WAIT: Steelbook Editions always look amazing

The Last of Us 2 Special Edition Pre-order

If like many fans of the game, you'd like to mark the 7-year wait for a sequel with a something a little more special, then the Special Edition is for you.

For just £16 more than the Limited Edition, you get a load of cool extras, made up of both merch and in-game bonuses.

The Last of Us 2's Special Edition comes with:

Ammo capacity upgrade of Ellie’s pistol

Crafting manual for recipes and upgrades (supplements required to unlock recipes, skills and upgrades)

A steelbook case including full game

48-page mini art Book from dark horse

PS4 dynamic theme

Six PSN Avatars

You can pre-order the Last of Us 2 Special Edition here.

LOW STOCK: The Special Edition is already sold out in the UK

The Last of Us 2 Collector's Edition Pre-order

Given the success of The Last of Us, it's no wonder that the Collector's Edition of The Last of Us 2 is sold out on Amazon across the UK.

If you're willing to stomach a hefty delivery fee, they are still available for delivery from the US.

The Last of Us 2's Collector's Edition comes with everything from the Special Edition and also includes:

12" Ellie Statue

Ellie's Bracelet

Set of 5 sticker

Set of 6 enamel badges

Lithograph art print with thank-you letter

You can pre-order the Last of Us 2 Special Edition here.

OUCH: The Last Of US 2's Collector's Edition isn't cheap, but it's worth it for that statue.

The Last of Us 2 DualShock Controller

The Last of Us is one of the few games to make use of every function on the PS4 controller, and so it's fitting that Naughty Dog has released their own Limited Edition DualShock controller.

IN LOVE: This TLOU2 DualShock is gorgeous.

This controller features The Last of Us 2's logo on the touchpad and has Ellie's tattoo on the right-hand grip.

Again, this product is in short supply, having sold out on Amazon and other gaming sites.

You can buy The Last Of Us 2 Limited Edition DualShock controller here for £49.99.