03 Sep 2019

WRC 8: New legendary cars being added to the game

KT Racing's off-road sim is already a wild success, but they are adding more content for day 1.

Legendary cars in WRC 8

﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ What does WRC 8 offer?

Legendary cars in WRC 8

  • Alpine A110 - 1973 Champions
  • Lancia Stratos - 1974/1975/1976 Champions﻿﻿
  • Ford Escort MkII RS1800 - 1979 Champions
  • Lancia 037 - 1983 Champions
  • Lancia Delta HF Integrale Evolution - 1988/1989/1990/1991/1992 Champions
  • VW Polo R WRC - 2013/2014/2015/2016 Champions
  • Lancia Fulvia HF - 1972 International Makes' Champions (precursor of WRC)
  • Porsche 911 GT3 RS RGT (997) - Iconic Rally GT car
  • Proton Iriz R5 - First drive of the WRC 2’s newest homologated rally car

