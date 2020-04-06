Windbound: How much will the indie-Zelda game cost? Price, Consoles, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch & more

Windbound will be releasing later this year on all platforms, but how much will the indie title cost?

If you enjoy Breath of the Wild, you will almost certainly be interested in Windbound, the next game to release from 5 Lives Studio.

Windbound is an open-world exploration game, allowing you to survive and explore an archipelago of exotic islands.

You play as Kara, an exploring who has become lost due to a harsh storm, tearing her apart from the rest of her crew.

The game is set to release in Summer, as an indie game title. But there are also concerns regarding the release due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

Pricing

We don’t know of an official price as of yet, but we can make some accurate assumptions based on previous indie games and 5 Lives Studios titles.

Their previous game Satellite Reign, available on Steam, costs £22.99 and £29.99 for the deluxe edition. Which includes extra content such as the soundtrack and in-game content.

It is likely Windbound could be priced somewhere around £20, but there is also a chance it could be less, due to its ‘Indie Game’ status.

We’ll have to wait for more news regarding price, so make sure to stay tuned for more info!

PS4 Announcement

The trailer for Windbound is targeted towards a PS4 release. However, we do know the game will release on all platforms. These being Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

The direction towards PS4 most likely means there will be some sort of exclusive content available on the system.

We also don’t know of any cross-platform features or online game modes. But, this could make for a unique experience if included

Coronavirus Delays

Windbound is set to release on 28th August 2020.

However, there is a growing concern in the gaming industry regarding development on current and upcoming titles.

There is a possibility that Windbound’s release date is pushed back if development is delayed due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

To read more on how Coronavirus is affecting the gaming industry, click here.