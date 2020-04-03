Windbound: Announcement Trailer shows off Stunning Graphics – Plot, Gameplay, Release Date, Storyline & more

This game looks like it is going to be the indie game of the year – fancy checking out it’s new trailer?

It has just been revealed that a stunning survival-adventure title will be coming to consoles this year – and we’re not talking about the Breath of the Wild sequel!

The colourful survival adventure game named Windbound will be available for purchase on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

The PlayStation Blog offers a pretty lengthy description of the upcoming game, but if you’re here for the latest trailer, you ought to continue below.

Trailer

We got pretty much all of our information from the announcement trailer that released on 2 April, so check it out below!

The game begins shortly after Kara—our protagonist—is separated from her fleet during a fierce and mysterious storm.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the indie survival-adventure Windbound

As players progress through the strange island, they’ll uncover the history of the ancient people, their relationship with the sea and the mysterious sea creatures that still swim beneath the waves.

Survival will be their initial focus, but the world is also rich with materials they can use to craft items to make their journey easier.

Fans of the Breath of the Wild series will be especially drawn to this game, as it’s emphasis is placed on navigating forbidden islands and perilous seas.

But will you be able to brave the storm?

We already know that the game is coming to PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

FINGERS CROSSED: With any luck, the COVID-19 pandemic won’t affect this title too

However, it has just been revealed that Windbound will be coming to consoles on 28 August – as long as Coronavirus doesn’t impact the development of the game as it has with so many other titles.

READ MORE: How will FIFA 21 look on the Nintendo Switch?