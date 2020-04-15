Tour de France 2020 Game – Release Date, Trailer, Consoles, PC, Graphics & more

With this year’s tour commencing in August, you can get playing two months ahead of the peloton.

On the same day it was announced that the Tour de France will commence at the end of August – we’ve got new details about the official Tour de France 2020 game.

With new routes, camera angles and a whole new platform to play on, there is plenty to be excited about this year.

Tour de France 2020 will be released on 4 June 2020.

TAKE YOUR PICK – For the first time the game is available on three consoles

At release, the game will be available on both PS4 and Xbox One, and for the first time it will arrive on PC at a later date.

The PC version will co-exist alongside fellow Nacon title Pro Cycling Manager 2020.

Trailer

The new Tour de France 2020 trailer shows of their new first person view camera.

It will make you feel like you are in the saddle down the Champs-Elysees!

New features

As well as the new camera, multiple improvements and new features have been added to Tour de France 2020, including:

STUNNING – Trek through the French mountains on your way to the yellow jersey!

Liège-Bastogne-Liège (“The Old Lady”), a 266km race of steep climbs

A redesigned interface that provides better anticipation of the course and position of competitors

A deeper time-trial where posture and sprint management are crucial for success

A more realistic AI that grabs any attacking opportunity

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about The Catch: Carp & Course