Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales comes to Nintendo Switch

The Witcher has never been more popular.

Henry Cavill's amazing Netflix series led to a surge of interest in CD Projekt Red's remarkable series of games.

With Geralt of Rivia at the fore, The Witcher 3 has been steadily rising up the sales charts five years on from its original release.

But that isn't the only way fans of the series can experience the kingdoms and world of The Witcher.

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales

CHOOSE WISELY: A wrong move will decimate your army

Originally released to PC, Xbox, and PS4 players in late 2018, and is now available to play on the Nintendo Switch.

Thronebreaker is an RPG that plunges the player back into the world of The Witcher through the eyes of Meve.

A war-veteran and Queen of Lyria and Rivia, she is forced to once again enter the warpath and set out on a dark journey of destruction and revenge.

With a hugely positive reception from critics and players, this blend of RPG with the turn-based card game Gwent is ideal for fans of the TV show that haven't played The Witcher 3, or those that walked Geralt's long path.

With 20 potential endings, each decision you make is crucial. You'll gain allies, enemies, and have to contend with spies in your ranks as you build up a force that can defend your lands and halt the invasion of Nilfgaard.

The game features an outstanding soundtrack and voice acting, with a story that is enchanting and engaging. It goes far deeper than your usual turn-based card game.

Gameplay trailer

If you are still unconvinced then the trailer is all you need to dive headfirst into battle.

You can buy it now from the Nintendo eShop for £16.99, and it is well worth every penny.

Just remember to toss a coin to your Witcher.