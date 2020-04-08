The Catch: Carp & Course – What is it? Release Date, Trailer, Locations, Equipment, Multiplayer, Consoles & Rewards

The line tightens… your alarm screams… the fish is on the line and the battle commences!

Take on the hunt of a lifetime in The Catch: Carp & Course as you target and pursue monster-sized fish from various locations around the world.

With 35 species to hunt you’ll have to work up your strategy, skill and tactics to catch every boss fish in each venue.

It’ll take a lot of patience and restraint to succeed.

Players will have to choose their angling spot carefully based on time of day, weather conditions and perfect equipment setup before casting out into the water to battle these elusive creatures.

Continue below for all the details we have so far.

Coming to Xbox One, PS4 and PC in Summer 2020, The Catch: Carp & Coarse is a species-oriented fishing game from Dovetail Games – about the passion and pursuit of what lurks beneath the waters.

Trailer

There is no better feeling in fishing than catching the legendary beast of the lake and that is what has been replicated in this game.

Darren Potter, Executive Producer of the game, said:

“We have taken carp and coarse fishing to the next level – so it’s all about the catch!“

Locations

There are 5 unique locations that all present their own challenges.

Oxlease Lake on the Linear Fisheries complex is a specimen carp water with some great back up species including tench and roach.

READ MORE: DualSense Controller’s Haptic feedback – Explained

The River Ebro is home to huge wels catfish and Pearl Lake in Malaysia features exotic monsters such as arapaima and giant wolf fish.

Go urban street fishing in Rotterdam city centre or explore the openness of Loch Mickle in Scotland that both contain predators such as pike and zander.

Huge Variety of Species

35 different species of realistically captured fish with their own unique behaviour and bait preferences await you.

JUST WOW: The dev team really didn’t leave ou the details on this one

Every tactic and piece of equipment will be needed to catch them all as you go from float fishing for species such as rudd, ide and bream to using lures for trout, salmon and pike.

READ MORE: DualSense Controller’s Adaptive Triggers – Explained

You can also fish for rare species such as pacu, mekong and redtail.

There are also 125 legendary Boss Fish for you to catch including 11 Monster Boss Fish – the hardest fish to catch in the game.

These named fish put up a huge fight and only the best will be able to locate and land them all.

Water Flow Mechanics

Advanced water flow will affect your fishing whether that’s from the bank or in a boat.

PAY ATTENTION: You’ll need to consider the water flow when picking a spot!

Keep an eye on your float drifting downstream or your boat moving off the prime spot that you have identified.

Equipment

100’s of items of equipment from over 20 licensed partners including RidgeMonkey and Mainline Baits.

Create different setups to cover all situations and use some of your favourite real-world equipment from the biggest manufactures in the industry.

Multiplayer

Multiplayer and tournaments will feed your competitive streak as you take part in a series of events that form the Dovetail Fishing League.

There are some fantastic real-world prizes up for grabs if you come out on top!

Rewards

A unique set of challenges will test you even further – complete them and unlock exclusive rewards only available through the in-game mastery system.